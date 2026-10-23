Pranneta Pujari launches UniqueHuman to tackle chronic migraines with AI
Technology
Pranneta Pujari, a former Apple executive, just launched UniqueHuman, a new health-tech startup aiming to change how we manage chronic diseases.
Its first mission? Helping people with migraines using proactive AI agents that keep an eye on your health and offer care tailored just for you.
UniqueHuman AI monitors and coordinates care
UniqueHuman's AI agents don't just wait for problems. They actively monitor patients, spot what they need, and help coordinate care.
By teaming up with health institutions across the country and sticking to strict privacy rules, the company hopes to make health care more personal and actually address the root causes of long-term illnesses.
As Pujari puts it, their goal is "Our mission is to end chronic suffering."