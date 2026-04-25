Prashant Nair asks startups to design advanced space toilets
Group Captain Prashant Nair, one of India's future astronauts, has called on Indian startups to design advanced space toilets.
He made his pitch at the DefSpace symposium, pointing out that after NASA's Artemis II mission ran into toilet problems, there's a real need for better solutions in space.
Gaganyaan updates draw international interest
Right now, only Russia has a truly reliable space toilet, so reliable that even US astronauts use it on the ISS.
Nair also shared updates on India's upcoming Gaganyaan mission (set for late 2026 or 2027), which aims to boost India's place in global space exploration.
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said the mission shows India is not taken seriously earlier, countries want to join Gaganyaan, and increased responsibilities for India's first manned mission.