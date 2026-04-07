President Donald Trump's White House app nears 2 million downloads
Technology
The White House's new app, launched March 27, is quickly catching on, nearing two million downloads in just over a week.
Designed to deliver updates straight from President Trump's team, it's already seen 1.4 million Android downloads by April 4 and 436,000 Apple downloads by April 5.
White House app sends real-time notifications
The app lets users get real-time notifications about key developments, executive actions, and national priorities, ask questions directly to Trump, and even send feedback.
While the content is mostly official updates and livestreams (think of it as a news feed with a direct line to the president), there's also a "wire" ticker linking out to other news sources for anyone wanting more context.