Prime Day 2026 brings streaming subscription discounts for Prime members
Prime Day 2026 isn't just about scoring deals on gadgets: Amazon is dropping huge discounts on streaming subscriptions, too.
For a limited time, you can grab Paramount+, STARZ, AMC+, and BritBox for just $0.99 a month (first two months), and Apple TV for $5.99 a month (first two months), if you're a Prime member.
Perfect chance to binge your favorites without breaking the bank.
Apple TV discount includes 'Ted Lasso'
Apple TV is more than 57% off, so shows like Ted Lasso are basically calling your name.
Paramount+ (ad-free) gives you access to Dutton Ranch dramas, BET hits, live CBS sports, and more, all for less than $1.
STARZ has movies and series like Power Book III at the same price.
Deals require Amazon Prime membership $14.99
Crunchyroll's Mega Fan subscription is discounted for anime lovers; BritBox and Hallmark+ have special deals if you're into British dramas or family-friendly originals.
These offers run only until Prime Day ends. Just make sure you're an Amazon Prime member ($14.99 a month or $139 a year) to unlock them along with other perks like exclusive deals.