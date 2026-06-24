Prime members get Pixel Watch 4 45mm Wi-Fi for $319

Pixel Watch 4 packs Gemini AI

The Pixel Watch 4 packs Google's Gemini AI for handy tasks right from your wrist, plus a bigger and brighter display protected by Gorilla Glass.

It's got dual-frequency GPS for accurate tracking in cities, water resistance up to 50 meters, and super-fast charging (15 hours of battery in just 15 minutes).

Compared to the Apple Watch Series 11 ($399), this watch offers over 40 exercise modes and lasts up to 40 hours on one charge, making it a solid pick for Android fans looking for value.