Prime members get Vipsun cordless vacuum on Amazon for $70
Technology
Prime members can now score the Vipsun Cordless Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon for just $70.
With strong 30,000-pascal suction and built-in LED lights to spot hidden dust, it's made for tackling messes on floors, carpets, and tiles.
Weighing a little more than six pounds, it's easy to move around your space.
Vipsun swivel brush converts to handheld
The Vipsun vacuum comes with a swivel brush head that gets around furniture easily and quickly converts into a handheld device for cleaning stairs or upholstery.
It also has attachments for different surfaces and a multi-stage filter to catch fine particles.
Pet owners especially call it a game changer. It's earned thousands of glowing reviews and more than 2,000 units sold in just the past month.