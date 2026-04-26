Prime members get Vipsun cordless vacuum on Amazon for $70

Vipsun swivel brush converts to handheld

The Vipsun vacuum comes with a swivel brush head that gets around furniture easily and quickly converts into a handheld device for cleaning stairs or upholstery.

It also has attachments for different surfaces and a multi-stage filter to catch fine particles.

Pet owners especially call it a game changer. It's earned thousands of glowing reviews and more than 2,000 units sold in just the past month.