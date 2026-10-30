Prime Video on track to generate 'tens of billions': Jassy
What's the story
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has revealed that Prime Video, the company's streaming service, is on course to generate "tens of billions of dollars" in revenue. The announcement was made during Amazon's quarterly earnings call on Thursday. While Jassy had previously informed investors in May that Prime Video was profitable, this latest detail highlights the platform's impressive financial growth.
Revenue boost
Amazon's movie studio contributed to financial success
Amazon's movie studio, Amazon MGM Studios, has also contributed to the company's financial success.
The studio has raked in over $1.2 billion in global box office sales this year, thanks to hits like Project Hail Mary and Verity.
Starring Ryan Gosling and based on Andy Weir's novel, Project Hail Mary grossed an estimated $684 million worldwide since its theatrical release in March 2026.
Viewership surge
TV shows that attracted millions of viewers
Jassy also highlighted several hit TV shows on Prime Video, including Carrie, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys, Off Campus, Fallout, and Reacher.
Season 4 of Reacher attracted 66 million viewers worldwide in its first 28 days.
Amazon has confirmed that the fifth season is in production and the series has already been renewed for a sixth season.
Sports impact
Live sports boosted viewership significantly
Live sports have also played a major role in boosting Prime Video's viewership.
The platform streams high-profile sporting events such as NASCAR, the Masters, and UEFA Champions League football.
However, Thursday Night Football has been its biggest draw this year. According to Nielsen figures shared by Amazon, the first six games of the 2026 season averaged 17.7 million viewers, 16% more than last year's average.