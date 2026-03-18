Primebook's new AI assistant can help you code, plan trips

Prime Agnt isn't just a digital helper: it's built right into the OS for smooth multitasking across apps. It is part of PrimeOS's system-level AI features; PrimeOS 3.0 also offers a Gemini-powered AI companion and AI-powered global search, and PrimeOS includes the Prime App Store for Android apps. You also get Cloud PC streaming (Windows and Linux) from ₹19 a month, offline coding tools, gaming key mapping, and handy extras like GPS.

Why this matters

If you're a student, creator, or anyone who likes working hands-free or juggling lots of tasks at once, this could be a game-changer.

Plus, Primebook says personal data will not be shared with third parties and that PrimeOS and its AI capabilities are developed in-house.