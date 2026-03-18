Primebook's new AI assistant can help you code, plan trips
Primebook just dropped Prime Agnt, a voice-activated AI assistant for their Primebook 2 laptops.
Built into the latest PrimeOS 3.0 (based on Android 15), it can handle emails, set up meetings, plan trips, help with coding, and even build websites or apps, all hands-free.
The beta rolls out to all models in April 2026 at no extra cost.
What's new in PrimeOS 3.0
Prime Agnt isn't just a digital helper: it's built right into the OS for smooth multitasking across apps.
It is part of PrimeOS's system-level AI features; PrimeOS 3.0 also offers a Gemini-powered AI companion and AI-powered global search, and PrimeOS includes the Prime App Store for Android apps.
You also get Cloud PC streaming (Windows and Linux) from ₹19 a month, offline coding tools, gaming key mapping, and handy extras like GPS.
Why this matters
If you're a student, creator, or anyone who likes working hands-free or juggling lots of tasks at once, this could be a game-changer.
Plus, Primebook says personal data will not be shared with third parties and that PrimeOS and its AI capabilities are developed in-house.