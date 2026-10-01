Princeton scientists say preheating plasma could cut fusion energy needs
Technology
Princeton scientists just shared a new shortcut to making fusion energy work.
Instead of the usual "squeeze first, heat later" method, they suggest heating plasma before compressing it, which could seriously cut down the energy needed to spark self-sustaining fusion.
It's a fresh move that could bring us closer to practical, clean fusion power.
Model improves tokamak and stellarator realism
Their research also points out ways to make reactors like tokamaks and stellarators more practical.
By factoring in things like leftover helium and heat loss, they've built a better model for how these reactors can actually perform, helping future fusion tech become more efficient and realistic.