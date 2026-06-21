Professor B Ravindran urges international AI agreements to protect countries Technology Jun 21, 2026

Last year, the United Nations General Assembly established a Global Dialogue on AI in which every country has been invited to participate, making sure its benefits reach everyone.

To guide this effort, a panel of 40 experts, including Professor B Ravindran, head of the Centre for Responsible AI at IIT Madras, the only Indian on board, will share scientific insights.

Ravindran points out that scattered national laws could hold back innovation and widen gaps between countries, saying, "This is why international agreements and arrangements are important. We need to ensure that the interests of countries that are not AI developers themselves are also protected, and they continue to benefit from advancements in AI."