Amazon's Project Kuiper to offer satellite internet services by 2026

Expansion strategy

Plans for global coverage by 2028

Amazon intends to deploy a constellation of over 3,200 satellites for individual customers, businesses, as well as governments. Freeman said that Kuiper would later launch satellites covering more southern latitudes by reaching the equator in 2027. By 2028, he added, Amazon plans to offer "full global coverage including the poles in approximately 88 to 100 countries." At that point, the company would be launching additional satellites beyond its initial plan.