Amazon's Project Kuiper to offer satellite internet services by 2026
What's the story
Amazon's satellite internet project, Kuiper, is gearing up to provide services in the US, Canada, Germany, France, and the UK by Q1 2026. Ricky Freeman, the President of Government Solutions for Project Kuiper, made the announcement at a World Space Business Week event in Paris. He said that Amazon plans to have more than 200 satellites in low-Earth orbit by the end of this year.
Expansion strategy
Plans for global coverage by 2028
Amazon intends to deploy a constellation of over 3,200 satellites for individual customers, businesses, as well as governments. Freeman said that Kuiper would later launch satellites covering more southern latitudes by reaching the equator in 2027. By 2028, he added, Amazon plans to offer "full global coverage including the poles in approximately 88 to 100 countries." At that point, the company would be launching additional satellites beyond its initial plan.
Partnership
JetBlue partners with Project Kuiper for in-flight Wi-Fi
On September 4, JetBlue Airways announced a deal to use Project Kuiper satellites for in-flight Wi-Fi. This makes the airline the first to announce such a partnership with Amazon. The service is expected to be available by 2027, further highlighting Amazon's commitment toward its satellite internet venture and its potential applications across various sectors.