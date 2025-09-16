FanCode, CAMB.AI to offer AI-driven commentary in multiple Indian languages

FanCode has partnered with CAMB.AI to roll out AI-driven live sports commentary in multiple Indian languages, announced on the sidelines of IBC 2025. The move aims to make watching sports more accessible and relatable for fans across India's many language communities.

CAMB.AI's tech could reach massive audience The AI system translates and voices live match commentary instantly in various Indian languages, offering both male and female voices, crowd sounds, and dynamic ads.

It debuted with Hindi commentary for the 2025 Caribbean Premier League.

With FanCode streaming over 17,000 events a year—including 6,000+ cricket matches—this tech could reach a massive audience.

The platform offers commentary in over 150 languages CAMB.AI uses advanced speech-to-speech AI to turn live audio into local-language commentary in over 150 languages.

It lets broadcasters switch voices or languages on the fly without losing the energy of live matches.

Big international sports organizations are already on board, showing this isn't just an India thing.