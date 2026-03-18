Promising new drug shows potential in advanced cancers
Technology
A new trial found that intratumoral injections of an experimental drug, 2141-V11, helped shrink tumors in one-half of the 12 patients with advanced cancers like breast, melanoma, and kidney.
The results were published in Cancer Cell.
Two patients had their cancer disappear completely
Six patients saw their tumors shrink; two even had their cancer disappear completely.
Most side effects were mild (think fever or chills) and no serious safety issues popped up.
The drug also sparked an immune response that could help fight cancer long term.
Ongoing trials to determine broader impact of the drug
Encouraged by these early results, researchers are starting bigger trials at Memorial Sloan Kettering and Duke to see if 2141-V11 can help more people with tough-to-treat cancers.