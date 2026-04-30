Proton CEO Andy Yen warns AI enables data theft, surveillance
Proton CEO Andy Yen is sounding the alarm on how AI is making it easier for data theft and mass surveillance.
Speaking at a recent event in Washington, D.C., he pointed out that even though Proton has pushed for privacy-first tools since its 2014 founding, most people still don't realize just how much their data could be at risk.
Yen backs privacy education, local AI
Yen believes closing the generational gap in privacy awareness starts with education: "The best way to protect somebody is to simply teach them about the risk," he said.
He also suggested that running AI locally on your own device (like Proton's Scribe AI) could help keep your info safer.
Despite the challenges from rogue AI agents, Yen is confident that Proton's independent approach can still deliver strong data security with no VC investors.