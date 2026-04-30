Proton CEO Andy Yen warns AI enables data theft, surveillance

Yen backs privacy education, local AI

Yen believes closing the generational gap in privacy awareness starts with education: "The best way to protect somebody is to simply teach them about the risk," he said.

He also suggested that running AI locally on your own device (like Proton's Scribe AI) could help keep your info safer.

Despite the challenges from rogue AI agents, Yen is confident that Proton's independent approach can still deliver strong data security with no VC investors.