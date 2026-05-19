Proton Drive offers end-to-end encrypted cloud storage for files

Proton Drive Plus $1 trial

Hosted under strict EU privacy rules, Proton Drive won't use your data for AI or ads.

You can test Drive Plus for $1 in the first month and get 200GB of encrypted storage, document editing (think Docs and Sheets), photo and video backup, desktop syncing, and up to 10 years of file version recovery.

Annual billing drops the price to $2.99 a month, making it a solid option if you want affordable privacy without sacrificing features.