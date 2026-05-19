Proton Drive offers end-to-end encrypted cloud storage for files
Technology
Proton, the team behind Proton Mail, offers Proton Drive, a cloud storage service that keeps your files safe with end-to-end encryption.
So, whether you're sharing photos or backing up docs, even Proton can't peek at your stuff.
Proton Drive Plus $1 trial
Hosted under strict EU privacy rules, Proton Drive won't use your data for AI or ads.
You can test Drive Plus for $1 in the first month and get 200GB of encrypted storage, document editing (think Docs and Sheets), photo and video backup, desktop syncing, and up to 10 years of file version recovery.
Annual billing drops the price to $2.99 a month, making it a solid option if you want affordable privacy without sacrificing features.