Proton launches Lumo 2.0 AI chatbot emphasizing user data privacy

Lumo 2.0 comes with two modes: "fast" for quick answers and "reasoning" when you need more depth.

It can handle both text and images at once, gives live web results with citations, and lets you set up project spaces or even create your own AI personas.

You can try it free or level up with paid plans like Lumo Plus if you want extra features, perfect if you're running a project or just want more out of your chatbot experience.