Proton launches Lumo 2.0 AI chatbot emphasizing user data privacy
Proton, known for its secure email and VPN, just rolled out Lumo 2.0, its next-generation AI chatbot focused on keeping your data private.
First announced in 2025, Lumo now packs smarter web searches, content creation tools, and file analysis, all while sticking to strict privacy standards for its more than 10 million users.
Lumo 2.0 offers modes and citations
Lumo 2.0 comes with two modes: "fast" for quick answers and "reasoning" when you need more depth.
It can handle both text and images at once, gives live web results with citations, and lets you set up project spaces or even create your own AI personas.
You can try it free or level up with paid plans like Lumo Plus if you want extra features, perfect if you're running a project or just want more out of your chatbot experience.