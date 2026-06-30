Proton launches Lumo 2.0 with image tools and faster responses
Technology
Proton just dropped Lumo 2.0, its upgraded AI chatbot that now lets you upload images to analyze, edit, or even create new visuals from prompts.
Along with a big speed boost (the company says it responds to most queries up to 76% faster), Lumo 2.0 packs in better project management tools to help keep your work organized.
Lumo 2.0 gains persistent memory
Lumo 2.0 can remember your preferences across sessions thanks to its new persistent memory, and its "thinking mode" tackles more complex questions than before.
Proton is keeping things private as always. Your data is protected with zero-access encryption and is never logged on its servers.
You can try it for free, or unlock more features with Plus and Professional tiers.