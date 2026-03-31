Proton launches Workspace privacy suite built under Swiss privacy laws
Technology
Proton, best known for its encrypted email and VPN services, just dropped Proton Workspace, a privacy-first suite designed for businesses and organizations tired of big tech snooping.
Built under strict Swiss privacy laws, it bundles Proton Mail, Proton Drive, and the new Proton Meet to help teams work together securely.
Proton Meet offers encrypted 50-person calls
The highlight is Proton Meet: You can host video calls with up to 50 people for 1 hour (no Proton account needed to join).
Everything's end-to-end encrypted and works across devices, so your chats stay private while you collaborate easily.
It's a solid pick if you care about keeping your data safe without giving up on convenience.