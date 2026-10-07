Proton unveils Lumo 2.0 with live web citations, 127% boost
Proton (yep, the folks behind ProtonMail and ProtonVPN) has announced Lumo 2.0, its next-gen AI chatbot.
It's speedier, handles images better, and now pulls in live web results with citations.
Thanks to these upgrades, it's scored a huge 127% boost in performance, especially when it comes to speed and reasoning.
Lumo 2.0 offers privacy and plans
Lumo 2.0 runs on Proton's European servers under Switzerland's strict privacy laws.
Your chats are protected with zero-access encryption (only you can read them), and "ghost mode" lets users enable chats to disappear once conversations are over, and your conversations, data, and inputs are not used to train the AI model.
You can try Lumo for free or go for paid plans if you want unlimited daily chats and history or pro features, starting at $9.99 a month for individuals and $11.99 a month for businesses.