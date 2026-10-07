Proton's Lumo 2.0 chatbot records 127% improvement and prioritizes privacy

Proton, the folks behind ProtonMail, has announced Lumo 2.0, its upgraded AI chatbot that puts privacy front and center.

It's not only recorded a 127% improvement in functions, including speed, reasoning, and knowledge, compared to Lumo 1.4, but it's also designed as a secure alternative to big names like ChatGPT.

Over 10 million people have used it, without having to worry about their data getting snooped on.