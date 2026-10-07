Proton's Lumo 2.0 chatbot records 127% improvement and prioritizes privacy
Proton, the folks behind ProtonMail, has announced Lumo 2.0, its upgraded AI chatbot that puts privacy front and center.
It's not only recorded a 127% improvement in functions, including speed, reasoning, and knowledge, compared to Lumo 1.4, but it's also designed as a secure alternative to big names like ChatGPT.
Over 10 million people have used it, without having to worry about their data getting snooped on.
Proton's Lumo 2.0 uses 0-access encryption
Lumo 2.0 runs on Proton's European servers, following strict Swiss privacy laws, which align with many of the principles in the EU's GDPR protections.
Your chats are protected with zero-access encryption, so only you can see your data.
You can pick between quick and detailed answers, try out new web search features, or even customize the chatbot's personality.
There's also a Ghost mode if you don't want your information used to train the AI model, and yes, there's a free version for everyone, with paid upgrades if you need more.