Proton's Lumo 2.0 records 127% improvement over Lumo 1.4
Technology
Proton, the folks behind ProtonMail and ProtonVPN, just rolled out Lumo 2.0, their upgraded AI chatbot.
It has recorded a 127% improvement in functions, including speed, reasoning, and knowledge, compared to Lumo 1.4, with sharper reasoning and memory skills, and has already been used by more than 10 million people.
Lumo 2.0 offers ghost mode protections
Lumo 2.0 can handle text, images, and real-time web searches, plus it remembers conversations better and offers secure workspaces.
The real standout is privacy: with "ghost mode," your chats aren't used to train the AI at all.
Add in Swiss privacy laws and zero-access encryption, and you get a chatbot that keeps your info locked down, making it a solid alternative for anyone who cares about digital privacy.