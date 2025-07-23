Proton's Lumo is a privacy-focused AI chatbot
Proton, known for its secure email and cloud services, just dropped Lumo—a new AI chatbot that helps with tasks like summarizing docs and writing code.
The big deal? Lumo keeps your data private with zero-access encryption, so only you can unlock your info.
Proton promises it won't use your chats to train its AI or share them with anyone.
Lumo available on web and mobile
Lumo works on web and mobile. Free users get limited chats, encrypted chat history, and small file uploads.
If you want unlimited chats and bigger uploads, the Lumo Plus plan is $12.99/month.
Lumo uses open-source models
Lumo runs on European servers using open-source models like Mistral Nemo and NVIDIA OpenHands 32B, picking the best one for each task—like coding help when you need it.
Proton is pitching Lumo as the go-to for anyone who wants an AI assistant without sacrificing privacy—unlike most big-name chatbots out there.