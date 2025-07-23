Proton's Lumo is a privacy-focused AI chatbot Technology Jul 23, 2025

Proton, known for its secure email and cloud services, just dropped Lumo—a new AI chatbot that helps with tasks like summarizing docs and writing code.

The big deal? Lumo keeps your data private with zero-access encryption, so only you can unlock your info.

Proton promises it won't use your chats to train its AI or share them with anyone.