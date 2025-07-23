Next Article
How to check PF balance on DigiLocker
EPFO just made it easier to keep track of your provident fund—Android users can now check PF balances and download passbooks right from the DigiLocker app.
The update was shared on X, and iPhone support is coming soon, so you won't need to juggle multiple apps anymore.
Key documents in 1 place
You can now grab key documents like your UAN card, Pension Payment Order, and Scheme Certificate all in one place.
Plus, activating your UAN got simpler with face authentication on the UMANG app—a handy upgrade for anyone managing their funds or making withdrawals online.
These changes are part of EPFO's push to make things smoother and more digital-friendly for everyone.