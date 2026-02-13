PRP injections can help people with voice problems: Study
A new study says platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy—using your own blood's growth factors—may improve functional outcomes related to damaged vocal folds in people with voice problems like atrophy or phono-traumatic lesions.
Both single and multiple PRP shots led to real improvements, including a series of four monthly injections.
Patients reported improvements in their everyday lives
In the study, folks who got four PRP injections saw their voice handicap scores drop by nearly 9 points.
In a separate study of recalcitrant phono-traumatic lesions, most patients reported it was easier to talk and that they had more vocal stamina.
In a different, larger study, almost everyone said they'd be up for doing the treatment again if needed.
PRP therapy can be a game-changer for some
PRP therapy is a low-key, minimally invasive option for people whose voices don't bounce back with regular therapy.
It can boost voice strength and cut down on fatigue—making everyday talking feel way less exhausting.
For people with vocal fold scar, sulcus, atrophy, or recalcitrant phono-traumatic lesions, this could be a promising new option.