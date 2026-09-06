Psilocybin protects nerves in rats and may ease chemotherapy neuropathy
Researchers say psilocybin, the hallucinogenic drug found in magic mushrooms, could help with one of chemotherapy's toughest side effects: nerve pain and numbness (also known as peripheral neuropathy).
This problem hits about three out of four people on chemotherapy and can make everyday life really tough.
The new study found that psilocybin protected nerve cells in rats without interfering with the cancer treatment itself.
Analogue effective, MD Anderson trials planned
A non-hallucinogenic analog worked just as well in lab tests, which is pretty promising.
But before anyone gets ideas, researchers warn against trying this on your own: psilocybin is not legal everywhere and could actually make things worse if not used properly.
Human trials are set to start later this year at MD Anderson, so more answers are coming soon.