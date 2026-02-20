Psilocybin therapy shows promise in treating depression: Phase 3 trials

Compass Pathways's new synthetic psilocybin therapy just delivered some good news for people struggling with tough-to-treat depression. In two big Phase 3 trials, their drug COMP360 helped many patients who hadn't responded to regular treatments finally see real improvement.

In the 1st trial, a single high dose of COMP360 In the first trial, a single high dose of COMP360 led to a noticeable drop in depression symptoms by week six—25% of participants in the 25 mg arm achieved a 'clinically meaningful' MADRS reduction (>=25%) at week six, and the benefits kicked in fast and stuck around for months.

The 2nd study tested 2 doses spaced 3 weeks apart The second study tested two doses spaced three weeks apart and showed similar results: another significant dip in symptoms.

In COMP005, over 40% of those who achieved a clinically meaningful MADRS reduction but had not remitted by Week 6 went into remission after the second dose.

That's a big deal if nothing else has worked.