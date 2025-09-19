Next Article
Pulsar discovered in ancient star cluster using Indian telescope
Technology
Astronomers from Pune's NCRA-TIFR have discovered a rare pulsar—PSR J1617-2258A—in the ancient Messier 80 star cluster, using India's uGMRT radio telescope.
It's the first time this kind of spinning neutron star has been detected in Messier 80, and the discovery was published in the Astrophysical Journal on July 22.
Pulsar spins 232 times per 2nd
This pulsar spins an incredible 232 times per second and orbits a companion star in a quirky, stretched-out path.
That unusual orbit lets scientists measure their combined mass (about 1.67 times our Sun) and even test Einstein's theory of relativity.
Researchers say continued observations could reveal more about how stars interact in crowded clusters—and help us understand extreme physics out in space.