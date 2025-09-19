Pulsar discovered in ancient star cluster using Indian telescope

Pulsar spins 232 times per 2nd

This pulsar spins an incredible 232 times per second and orbits a companion star in a quirky, stretched-out path.

That unusual orbit lets scientists measure their combined mass (about 1.67 times our Sun) and even test Einstein's theory of relativity.

Researchers say continued observations could reveal more about how stars interact in crowded clusters—and help us understand extreme physics out in space.