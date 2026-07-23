Pune scientists discover 5 new lichen species in Western Ghats
Technology
Scientists from Pune just found five brand-new lichen species hiding out in the Western Ghats.
Published in May 2026, this discovery helps us understand how lichens evolved and why they matter.
Fun fact: lichens are like nature's air quality monitors because they are super sensitive to pollution and climate change.
Pune team names species, uses DNA
Each new species got a name inspired by its location or a scientist: think Allographa keralensis (Kerala), A. nayakae (named after lichen expert Sanjeeva Nayaka), and more.
The team didn't just look at what these lichens look like, they used DNA tools to tell them apart, which also helps protect biodiversity for the future.
Researcher Rajeshkumar K. C. said, "the findings provide crucial genetic data."