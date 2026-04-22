Punjab launches PMB Connect app to tackle transparency in mandis
Technology
Punjab just dropped PMB Connect, a mobile app built to make the state's agricultural markets work smarter.
Launched on April 21, 2026, it brings farmers, commission agents, and officials together on one digital platform, tackling old problems like storage headaches and lack of transparency in mandis.
PMB Connect provides J-Forms access
PMB Connect is basically your mandi toolkit in your pocket. It cuts down paperwork, speeds up approvals, and lets farmers access, view, download, and share present and past J-Forms without chasing middlemen.
Commission agents can handle licenses more easily, while officials get real-time crop tracking to keep things fair, especially during busy procurement seasons.