Purdue and University of Michigan create privateEdit to protect biometrics Technology Apr 07, 2026

Worried about your face data leaking when you try those fun AI photo edits?

Researchers from Purdue and the University of Michigan have built PrivateEdit, a tool that keeps your identity safe while you use popular AI filters, even the trending Ghibli-style ones.

It's designed to make sure your biometric information stays private, tackling real concerns about how much personal data these apps collect.