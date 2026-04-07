Purdue and University of Michigan create privateEdit to protect biometrics
Worried about your face data leaking when you try those fun AI photo edits?
Researchers from Purdue and the University of Michigan have built PrivateEdit, a tool that keeps your identity safe while you use popular AI filters, even the trending Ghibli-style ones.
It's designed to make sure your biometric information stays private, tackling real concerns about how much personal data these apps collect.
PrivateEdit segments images with Trust Slider
PrivateEdit uses smart segmentation technology to hide sensitive details before sending your image for editing.
You can even set a Trust Slider to control how much privacy protection you want, depending on the platform.
The best part? It plugs right into existing tools like Midjourney, no extra steps needed, so companies can offer cool AI edits without storing or risking your personal photos.