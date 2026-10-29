Purdue researcher Aniket Bera designs AI drone tracking people
Technology
Aniket Bera from Purdue University has designed an AI-powered drone that can fly through thick forests and track people, even when trees block the view, all without needing GPS or internet.
Instead, it predicts where someone will move next using onboard computing, making it super handy for search-and-rescue teams in places where satellite signals just don't work.
Drone mapping could aid rescuers
The drone maps out paths in real time and could eventually assist search-and-rescue teams looking for missing hikers or people stranded in remote areas, even if they're hidden from sight.
Its ability to keep tracking when visibility drops could make a real difference during disasters or emergencies in tough-to-reach spots.