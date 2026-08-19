PV Sindhu wears temple brain monitor at 2026 BWF Championships

Temple isn't just for show: it could potentially help athletes like Sindhu understand their training load, recovery, sleep, concentration, and focus by analyzing real-time brain activity.

Right now it's in early access (Zomato's Deepinder Goyal had earlier discussed this device, explaining how it focuses on the brain), but a wider launch is expected in the coming months.

If you're into sports tech or just curious about what goes on inside an athlete's head during high-pressure moments, this might be one to watch.