PV Sindhu wears temple brain monitor at 2026 BWF Championships
At the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships 2026, PV Sindhu turned heads by wearing a small device called Temple on her forehead.
This wearable tracks brain signals and blood flow: think of it as a brain-focused upgrade to your usual fitness tracker.
It even includes a proprietary metric called Entropy, which is part of Temple's real-time monitoring purpose and gives insights into how your mind and body react during workouts, rest, or tough mental tasks.
Temple early access could aid athletes
Temple isn't just for show: it could potentially help athletes like Sindhu understand their training load, recovery, sleep, concentration, and focus by analyzing real-time brain activity.
Right now it's in early access (Zomato's Deepinder Goyal had earlier discussed this device, explaining how it focuses on the brain), but a wider launch is expected in the coming months.
If you're into sports tech or just curious about what goes on inside an athlete's head during high-pressure moments, this might be one to watch.