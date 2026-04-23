Qihoo 360 AI finds nearly 1,000 flaws including Microsoft Office
Technology
Qihoo 360, a Chinese cybersecurity company, just used its Vulnerability Discovery Agent to uncover nearly 1,000 software flaws, including in popular apps like Microsoft Office.
The cool part? This AI actually thinks like a hacker, so it finds weaknesses that traditional tools might miss (does it much faster).
Companies adopt AI for bug hunting
With cyberattacks and zero-day bugs on the rise, companies need to fix security gaps fast.
Qihoo 360's breakthrough shows how AI can help catch threats in real time—sometimes before hackers even get there.
It's part of a bigger trend: more companies are turning to smart tech (like Anthropic's Mythos) for automated bug hunting with less human effort.