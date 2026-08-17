QpiAI expands Bengaluru Jakkur facility to 10,000 qubits by 2027
Technology
Bengaluru startup QpiAI just announced a big leap in quantum tech: it's expanding its Jakkur facility so it can make quantum processors with up to 10,000 physical qubits by 2027.
Right now, it can fabricate flip-chip superconducting processors with up to 128 qubits, but this new phase could be a game-changer for India's tech scene.
QpiAI invests over $80 million, eyes exports
QpiAI is investing over $80 million to boost production using 3D chip-stacking and plans to build a larger Quantum Supremacy Centre in India.
It's also looking at exporting quantum processors from India, with the US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia among its target markets, through a quantum computing-as-a-service model and already works with big names like Deloitte and Eli Lilly.