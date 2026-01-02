Next Article
Quadrantids meteor shower to peak tonight; here's how to watch
Technology
The Quadrantids meteor shower is putting on its best show tonight, with up to 25 meteors an hour if you catch it at the right time.
Just a heads up—the supermoon will also be out, so some of the dimmer meteors might be harder to spot, but you can still enjoy both events if skies are clear.
How and when to watch
For the best view, head somewhere dark away from city lights during the early evening or just before dawn.
The meteors appear near the constellation Bootes, and your eyes might need a few minutes to adjust.
No telescope needed—just bring your curiosity and maybe a warm drink!