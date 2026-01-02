Quadrantids meteor shower to peak tonight; here's how to watch Technology Jan 02, 2026

The Quadrantids meteor shower is putting on its best show tonight, with up to 25 meteors an hour if you catch it at the right time.

Just a heads up—the supermoon will also be out, so some of the dimmer meteors might be harder to spot, but you can still enjoy both events if skies are clear.