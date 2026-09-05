Quake's shaking preceded Krasheninnikov eruption in Kamchatka, James Hickey says
So, a long-quiet volcano called Krasheninnikov in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula suddenly erupted just two days after a magnitude 8.8 earthquake hit the area on July 30, 2025.
The quake set off tsunami warnings around the world and triggered several eruptions nearby.
According to volcanologist James Hickey of the University of Exeter, it was the earthquake's shaking that set things in motion.
Study: Quake caused Krasheninnikov gas buildup
A new study found that the quake shook up Krasheninnikov's magma reservoir, causing gas to build up over time inside.
This pressure forced open a crack and led to an eruption, without any of the usual warning signs like ground swelling or extra gas leaking out.
Researchers: Quake-prone volcanoes may lack warnings
Researchers say this could be a wake-up call for other earthquake-prone regions with dormant but gassy volcanoes.
These sleeping volcanoes might not give any obvious hints before erupting if a big quake hits nearby, so scientists may need new ways to keep an eye on them in the future.