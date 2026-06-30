Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Summit 2026 in Maui to reveal processors

Oryon CPU debuts on TSMC 2nm

Built on TSMC's 2nm process, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series brings a fresh Oryon CPU design.

The Pro version gets an Adreno 850 GPU with support for LPDDR6 RAM, while the standard model uses an Adreno 845 GPU and LPDDR5X memory.

Both promise faster performance and are expected to show up soon in upcoming flagships like the Xiaomi 17, OnePlus 16, and iQOO 16.