Qualcomm announces Snapdragon Summit 2026 in Maui to reveal processors
Technology
Qualcomm just announced its Snapdragon Summit 2026 for September 22-24 in Maui, Hawaii.
The big reveal? Its latest flagship processors, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Gen 6 Pro, are set to take over from last year's Gen 5 chips, powering the next wave of top Android phones.
Oryon CPU debuts on TSMC 2nm
Built on TSMC's 2nm process, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series brings a fresh Oryon CPU design.
The Pro version gets an Adreno 850 GPU with support for LPDDR6 RAM, while the standard model uses an Adreno 845 GPU and LPDDR5X memory.
Both promise faster performance and are expected to show up soon in upcoming flagships like the Xiaomi 17, OnePlus 16, and iQOO 16.