Qualcomm debuts Gen 6 Snapdragon 8 Elite and Elite Extreme
Technology
Qualcomm just dropped two new processors for upcoming Android phones: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the even more powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6.
Both are built on advanced 2-nm tech with Oryon CPU architecture, giving phone makers fresh options for speed and efficiency.
Motorola debuts Signature 27
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 boosts CPU speeds by 10% and improves power efficiency by 37%.
The Extreme version goes further, with a 13% CPU jump and AI-focused GPU cores delivering 44% better graphics.
Both chips feature super-fast Qualcomm X105 5G modem.
To show off what these chips can do, Motorola revealed its Signature 27 smartphone powered by the Extreme chip, setting a new bar for Android performance this year.