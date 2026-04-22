Qualcomm eyes Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen6 production shift to Samsung
Technology
Qualcomm is considering switching its next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip production from TSMC to Samsung.
The move comes as Samsung's factories have improved and TSMC's costs keep rising.
It's a big deal for Qualcomm, since they previously picked TSMC over Samsung because of performance issues.
Cristiano Amon meets Samsung SK Hynix
Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon just visited South Korea to talk things over with both Samsung and SK Hynix, especially with AI driving up demand for memory chips.
If this switch happens, expect the new Snapdragon chips (possibly powering phones like the Galaxy S27 and Xiaomi 18) to debut at the Snapdragon Summit later this year.