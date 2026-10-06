Qualcomm seeks to halt Arm royalties over Nuvia testing dispute
Technology
Qualcomm, the big name behind many smartphone chips, is in a legal fight with Arm after buying Nuvia in 2021.
Qualcomm says Arm didn't provide key chip-testing tools as promised, so now it wants to stop paying royalties for up to five years.
This move could shake up how smartphone chips are licensed and the way Arm and the biggest chipmakers negotiate the price and control of future CPU technology.
Intellectia estimates Arm 9% revenue loss
If Qualcomm gets its way, Arm could lose about 9% of its fiscal 2026 revenue, according to Intellectia.
There's also a court case checking if Arm negotiated fairly on new chip tech, important since its contract runs until 2033.