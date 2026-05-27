TikTok's parent company to buy AI chips from Qualcomm

Qualcomm has signed a deal with ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok , to supply chips for artificial intelligence (AI) data centers. The move marks a major milestone for Qualcomm as it seeks to expand its business beyond smartphone processors into the realm of AI infrastructure. According to Bloomberg, ByteDance will buy millions of Qualcomm's application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) to power its AI agent software.

Market response Qualcomm's stocks soar on AI chip deal news The news of the deal has had a positive impact on Qualcomm's stocks, which rose by as much as 8.3% to hit a new intraday record. This comes as a major boost for the San Diego-based company in its quest to establish itself in the AI chip market. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon had earlier said that they are starting to line up clients for these chips and had hinted at "engagement" with several companies during a post-earnings conference call last month.

Industry impact Deal opens up new opportunities for US chipmaker Qualcomm's deal with ByteDance could be a game-changer for the company. It gives them a high-volume customer and opens up one of the fastest-growing segments of the semiconductor industry. The US chipmaker currently produces chips through partners like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. As long as these chips remain within legally acceptable computing thresholds, Qualcomm's partners wouldn't violate existing US restrictions on manufacturing AI chips for Chinese companies such as ByteDance.

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