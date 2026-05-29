Qualcomm challenges Apple MacBook Neo with new budget PC chip

Qualcomm has unveiled its latest entry-level System-on-a-Chip (SoC), the Snapdragon C. The new chip is designed for Windows 11 devices and will be available later this year at a starting price of $300. The move comes as a direct challenge to Apple 's MacBook Neo, which Qualcomm is trying to build an alternative to.

Chip features It features an integrated NPU The Snapdragon C chips are designed to be energy efficient, with quiet thermals and responsive performance for light productivity tasks and media consumption. The chip also comes with an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for AI capabilities. However, Qualcomm has clarified that the chip isn't inherently a Copilot+ PC capable one, meaning it either has an NPU that doesn't meet Copilot+ PC requirements or supports less than 16GB RAM.

Battery efficiency The chip is designed to support Windows 11 The Snapdragon C chip is designed to support Windows 11, although it's not clear if these devices will come with Windows 11 25H2 or 26H1 like the Snapdragon X2 devices. Qualcomm has promised that devices powered by this chip will offer all-day battery life, thanks to its super energy-efficient design. This could be a major selling point for budget-conscious consumers looking for reliable performance without breaking the bank.

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