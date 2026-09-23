Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen-6 chips for on-device AI

The regular Elite Gen 6 speeds up AI apps, while the Extreme model takes things further by handling massive AI models efficiently, only using what it needs for each task.

Camera upgrades mean you'll get sharper videos (up to crazy-high resolutions like 8K 60 fps), better stabilization, and pro-level controls.

Motorola is announcing its upcoming Signature 27 powered by the Extreme chip, showing how phones are quickly becoming the go-to devices for next-generation AI features, a trend even industry leaders like Carl Pei and John Ternus are talking about.