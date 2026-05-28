Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon C-series at Computex 2026 for budget PCs
Qualcomm just dropped its Snapdragon C-series processors at Computex 2026, targeting affordable laptops and PCs.
These chips are all about reliable performance for everyday stuff (think homework, streaming, or work tasks) while keeping battery life strong and prices low.
Designed with students, small businesses, and anyone watching their wallet in mind, they also promise cooler operation for those marathon study sessions.
Snapdragon C features integrated NPU
Snapdragon C chips come with built-in AI smarts thanks to an integrated neural processing unit (NPU), so you get smoother smart assistance and creative tools right out of the box.
Expect new devices powered by these chips from Acer, HP, and Lenovo later this year, making entry-level tech a bit more exciting for everyone.