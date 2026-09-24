Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 on-device AI

With built-in Wi-Fi, devices can connect straight to the internet and chat with AI assistants without needing a phone in the middle.

It packs double the AI power of the last version but uses up to 40% less energy in some cases.

Plus, it brings better noise cancelation and sharper microphones for clearer calls, even if you're somewhere loud.

Brands like Bose and Sennheiser already use this technology, so expect your next pair of earbuds to be a lot more than just music players.