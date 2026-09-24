Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 on-device AI
Qualcomm just dropped its Snapdragon Sound Elite Gen 2 chip at the Snapdragon Summit in Maui, and it's all about making earbuds, headphones, and audio glasses a lot more intelligent.
The big deal? This chip can handle AI tasks right inside your audio gear, so you won't need to lean on your phone as much for things like voice assistants.
Built-in Wi-Fi enables phone-free AI assistants
With built-in Wi-Fi, devices can connect straight to the internet and chat with AI assistants without needing a phone in the middle.
It packs double the AI power of the last version but uses up to 40% less energy in some cases.
Plus, it brings better noise cancelation and sharper microphones for clearer calls, even if you're somewhere loud.
Brands like Bose and Sennheiser already use this technology, so expect your next pair of earbuds to be a lot more than just music players.