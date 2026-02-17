Qualcomm's Dragonwing IQ-10 robotics platform makes India debut
Qualcomm showcased its Dragonwing IQ-10 robotics platform and made its India debut at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi; it was first introduced at CES 2026.
First shown off at CES this year, this new chip is built to make humanoid, industrial, and even household robots smarter by combining hardware, software, and real-time learning from things like vision and audio.
Chip can power humanoid robots with over 20 cameras
This chip provides 350 trillion operations per second. It runs on an 18-core CPU with a GPU and can power humanoid robots with more than 20 cameras and supports other sensors such as lidar, so robots can see, hear, and move better.
It's also designed for natural instruction understanding, so robots can follow directions more easily.
Focus on practical jobs in logistics, manufacturing, and retail
Dragonwing IQ-10 is focused on practical jobs in logistics, manufacturing, and retail—think item picking or inventory scanning.
Qualcomm says partners like Figure are using the platform to power general-purpose humanoid robots, and the company aims to accelerate deployment using its experience from self-driving tech.