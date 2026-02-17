Qualcomm's new robotics chip could power your next robot

This chip packs an 18-core CPU, support for vision-language-action (VLA) models, configurable memory options, and wireless connectivity. Qualcomm said partners such as Figure plan to use the platform in logistics and manufacturing robots.

Edge AI could help bring advanced robotics to India

With its edge AI abilities—enabling on-device/edge processing that can reduce reliance on the cloud for vision and audio tasks—the IQ10 could help bring smarter robots into Indian homes and factories sooner.

It's a big step toward making advanced robotics more common in everyday life here.