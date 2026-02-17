Qualcomm's new robotics chip could power your next robot
Qualcomm just dropped its latest robotics processor, the Dragonwing IQ10 Series, at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
The five-day event has drawn global tech leaders and policymakers to talk about the future of AI.
The chip supports vision-language-action models
This chip packs an 18-core CPU, support for vision-language-action (VLA) models, configurable memory options, and wireless connectivity.
Qualcomm said partners such as Figure plan to use the platform in logistics and manufacturing robots.
Edge AI could help bring advanced robotics to India
With its edge AI abilities—enabling on-device/edge processing that can reduce reliance on the cloud for vision and audio tasks—the IQ10 could help bring smarter robots into Indian homes and factories sooner.
It's a big step toward making advanced robotics more common in everyday life here.