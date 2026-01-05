Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Plus brings faster, smarter budget laptops

Why it matters

The X2 Plus isn't just faster—it boosts single-core performance by 35% and multi-core speeds by 17%. AI tasks get a big bump too, with a 78% jump in processing power.

It also sips less energy (up to 43% lower power use), supports Wi-Fi 7 for speedy connections, and adds extra security features.

Expect laptops with this chip to start showing up in about six months.