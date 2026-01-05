Next Article
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 Plus brings faster, smarter budget laptops
Technology
Qualcomm just dropped the Snapdragon X2 Plus at CES 2026, targeting budget and midrange laptops with some solid upgrades.
This chip builds on last year's high-end X2 Elite, packing a 10-core CPU, the latest Adreno graphics, and an AI-focused NPU.
There's even a more affordable 6-core version for entry-level devices.
Why it matters
The X2 Plus isn't just faster—it boosts single-core performance by 35% and multi-core speeds by 17%. AI tasks get a big bump too, with a 78% jump in processing power.
It also sips less energy (up to 43% lower power use), supports Wi-Fi 7 for speedy connections, and adds extra security features.
Expect laptops with this chip to start showing up in about six months.