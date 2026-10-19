Qubic blockchain paused after hackers stole $1.4 million QUBIC tokens
Qubic's blockchain was put on pause after hackers found a weakness in some wallets and stole about $1.4 million worth of QU tokens from 1,400 wallets.
The exploit let attackers figure out wallet private keys and move funds without permission, forcing the network to halt all activity to stop things from getting worse.
Exchange account locked, Qubic patches wallet
About 12.9% of the stolen tokens made it to an exchange (and the receiving account is now locked), while the rest are still on Qubic's network.
To fix the flaw, Qubic has addressed it in the latest version of its web wallet, and is working on determining the impacted wallets and developing recovery solutions for approval by the Computors of the network.
The team says it is working on determining the impacted wallets and developing recovery solutions for approval by the Computors of the network, and will provide a complete technical report once it finalizes the recovery solution.