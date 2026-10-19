Qubic blockchain paused after hackers stole $1.4 million QUBIC tokens

About 12.9% of the stolen tokens made it to an exchange (and the receiving account is now locked), while the rest are still on Qubic's network.

To fix the flaw, Qubic has addressed it in the latest version of its web wallet, and is working on determining the impacted wallets and developing recovery solutions for approval by the Computors of the network.

The team says it is working on determining the impacted wallets and developing recovery solutions for approval by the Computors of the network, and will provide a complete technical report once it finalizes the recovery solution.