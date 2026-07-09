Qubo launches AI powered security cameras and Dashcam Pro 2K
Qubo just launched a fresh lineup of AI-powered security cameras and the Dashcam Pro 2K, and its new AI Guard tech will be rolled out to the rest of the dashcam portfolio over the coming months.
The Dashcam Pro 2K comes with crisp 2K Quad HD video, records from both front and rear, and includes collision detection for automatic impact recording.
Preventive AI Guard features are coming to the broader dashcam portfolio in future months.
Qubo surpasses 25L devices sold nationwide
Qubo has now sold over 2.5 million devices and serves more than 1.5 million users across India.
With products available online, on its website, and in over 10,000 stores, it's aiming to make smart safety tech easier for everyone to get.
Founder and CEO Nikhil Rajpal said the company continues to focus on building products that solve practical problems and improve safety for homes and vehicles.