Qubo launches AI powered security cameras and Dashcam Pro 2K

Qubo surpasses 25L devices sold nationwide

Qubo has now sold over 2.5 million devices and serves more than 1.5 million users across India.

With products available online, on its website, and in over 10,000 stores, it's aiming to make smart safety tech easier for everyone to get.

Founder and CEO Nikhil Rajpal said the company continues to focus on building products that solve practical problems and improve safety for homes and vehicles.